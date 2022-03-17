Small plane crashes into Lake LBJ; no injuries reported

An Icon A5 light sport plane crashed into Lake LBJ on Wednesday, March 16, when the pilot attempted to land it on water without retracting the wheels. The plane is designed to land on either land or water. No injuries were reported. Photo from Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue

A small aircraft nosedived into Lake LBJ on Wednesday, March 16, resulting in damage to the plane but no injuries to the pilot, a Kingsland resident.

“A gentleman from the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, where he keeps his plane, was landing on Lake LBJ,” Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell told DailyTrib.com. “It’s the kind of plane that lands on both water and land, and he forgot to retract the landing gear for a water landing.”

When the plane hit the lake, it nosedived, breaking the windshield and filling with water, Campbell said. As it started to sink, a passerby helped get the pilot safely out then tied a rope to the aircraft and dragged it to shore.

Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue, the Granite Shoals and Marble Falls police departments, and Granite Shoals EMS all assisted. The case will be turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety and then to the Federal Aviation Agency.

“We didn’t have to do a lot,” Campbell said. “We used some of our ropes to tie it off so it wouldn’t float off and be an obstacle out in the middle of the lake.”

The plane was secured next to 2510 Belair East Lane until a tow truck hauled it off. The Icon A5 light sport plane has retractable wings, which were folded up and out of the way so it could be towed. It is a two-person plane, but only the pilot was on board at the time.

