Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Small plane crashes into Lake LBJ; no injuries reported

20 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Small plane crashes into Lake LBJ

An Icon A5 light sport plane crashed into Lake LBJ on Wednesday, March 16, when the pilot attempted to land it on water without retracting the wheels. The plane is designed to land on either land or water. No injuries were reported. Photo from Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue

A small aircraft nosedived into Lake LBJ on Wednesday, March 16, resulting in damage to the plane but no injuries to the pilot, a Kingsland resident. 

“A gentleman from the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, where he keeps his plane, was landing on Lake LBJ,” Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell told DailyTrib.com. “It’s the kind of plane that lands on both water and land, and he forgot to retract the landing gear for a water landing.”

When the plane hit the lake, it nosedived, breaking the windshield and filling with water, Campbell said. As it started to sink, a passerby helped get the pilot safely out then tied a rope to the aircraft and dragged it to shore.

Granite Shoals Fire and Rescue, the Granite Shoals and Marble Falls police departments, and Granite Shoals EMS all assisted. The case will be turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety and then to the Federal Aviation Agency. 

“We didn’t have to do a lot,” Campbell said. “We used some of our ropes to tie it off so it wouldn’t float off and be an obstacle out in the middle of the lake.” 

The plane was secured next to 2510 Belair East Lane until a tow truck hauled it off. The Icon A5 light sport plane has retractable wings, which were folded up and out of the way so it could be towed. It is a two-person plane, but only the pilot was on board at the time. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Kingsland librarian fired amid controversy over advisory board

17 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Science Mill has new leadership

20 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

16-year-old missing in Burnet

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.