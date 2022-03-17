Science Mill has new leadership

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Peter Claffey was recently hired as the new CEO of the Science Mill, an interactive STEM museum at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Courtesy and staff photos

Peter Claffey is the new CEO of the Science Mill, the nonprofit recently reported. The interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) museum is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.

Claffey was hired after a nationwide search. He most recently served as executive director at Knock Knock Children’s Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Interim CEO Dr. Bob Elde will continue as the museum’s science director and secretary of the board.

Claffey brings two decades of leadership experience at community-focused science and youth museums, the media release continued. As executive director of Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco, he built successful partnerships with local independent school districts and city officials that increased students’ access to STEM programming.

“The Science Mill is poised to bring its STEM career curriculum to even more students in even more communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Baskin, the museum’s founder and board chair. “With Peter’s leadership, we’re excited to see the Mill’s year-round roster of innovative STEM career camps, clubs, museum field trips, and in-classroom Labs On the Go expand to reach additional school districts across Texas and beyond.”

Baskin, a career scientist and entrepreneur, established the Science Mill in 2015, having previously founded and served as CEO for two successful biotechnology companies. Her team transformed an 1880s gristmill into a regional destination for families and schools through state-of-the-art, highly interactive exhibits and programs that ignite curiosity in STEM and invite youths to step into related careers.

“Providing all kids with opportunities to learn by doing is a passion of mine,” said Claffey, who has previously launched Maker Space programs at other institutions. “I identified immediately with the Science Mill’s hands-on, minds-on approach and its mission to nurture students’ inquiry, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills as future STEM leaders. We aim to improve access to STEM learning and address early inequalities that create barriers to STEM careers for too many Texas youth.”

For more on the Science Mill and its exhibits, events, operating hours, and admission, visit its website.