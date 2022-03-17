16-year-old missing in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Arron Tindle, who was last seen at his family’s home on Monday, March 14. Call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 if you have information. Courtesy photo

The Burnet Police Department is looking for a missing teen last seen at about 7:10 a.m. Monday, March 14.

Sixteen-year-old Arron Tindle was reported to be wearing jeans and a gray hoodie and carrying a backpack when he was last seen at his home in the Peppermill subdivision, located in the Shady Grove area of Burnet. The words “Never Broke Again” are printed on the hoodie in rainbow-colored letters.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and shaggy brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404 during business hours and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 after business hours.

