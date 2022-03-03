Helping Center needs children’s book donations for fair

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is holding a book fair this summer as part of its educational program and is seeking donations of new and gently used children’s books through April.

Books should be for ages 12 and younger; English- and Spanish-language books are desired.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as well as 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Books will be handed out to children during the Helping Center’s Read4Life fair on June 11. The fair is part of the center’s Learn4Life program, underwritten by The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort Mah-jongg tournament.

editor@thepicayune.com