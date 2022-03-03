Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Helping Center needs children’s book donations for fair

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is holding a book fair this summer as part of its educational program and is seeking donations of new and gently used children’s books through April. 

Books should be for ages 12 and younger; English- and Spanish-language books are desired.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as well as 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Books will be handed out to children during the Helping Center’s Read4Life fair on June 11. The fair is part of the center’s Learn4Life program, underwritten by The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort Mah-jongg tournament

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Market Day and Mustang races March 5 on Marble Falls Main Street

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Texas symbol exhibit at Falls on the Colorado goes through April

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Golf tournament for Sunrise Beach VFD is April 9

3 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.