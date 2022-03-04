Helping Center lands in Monopoly

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is the Chance square on the Hill Country Edition of Monopoly board game. The Hill Country Edition is available at a number of retailers, including H-E-B and CVS. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Helping Center of Marble Falls has a space on the Texas Hill Country edition of Monopoly, the iconic board game.

“I can’t believe it,” said Sam Pearce, the center’s executive director. “You know, when they called us and asked if we wanted to be on it, I thought it was a scam at first. But we checked it out, and it’s legit.”

It’s so legitimate that board game fans and Hill Country lovers alike can purchase the new edition at several retailers, including H-E-B and CVS. The game sells for $39.95.

The Hill Country edition of the popular Hasbro game features several familiar locations, including Enchanted Rock near Fredericksburg, Pedernales Falls State Park and Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park near Johnson City, and the Gruene Historic District in New Braunfels.

Parked between Otto’s German Bistro and Old Gruene Market Days is a Chance space labeled “The Helping Center.”

“We were one of, I think, four nonprofits that got a spot on the board,” Pearce said. “How cool is that?”

The Helping Center of Marble Falls Executive Director Sam Pearce loves board games, especially the Hill Country Edition of Monopoly, which includes a space for the local food pantry. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Last year, game developers began soliciting input on what Central Texas places to include in the Hill Country edition. On March 2, Top Trumps USA, the manufacturer licensed by Hasbro to produce and distribute the edition, announced the game’s release in Fredericksburg. Pearce and other Helping Center staff attended the event.

“We’re just so excited,” said Pearce, who loves games of all types, including board, card, and video.

The Helping Center of Marble Falls serves Highland Lakes residents struggling with food insecurity. Located at 1016 Broadway St., the facility is a distribution site for food donations from the Central Texas Food Bank. That food goes to clients of The Helping Center and other Highland Lakes food pantries.

Inclusion in the game didn’t cost a dime, but the fame could pay off down the road as more people become aware of the facility and support its mission.

“You know, it’s good for us because it’s another way to get our name out there,” Pearce added.

daniel@thepicayune.com