Market Day and Mustang races March 5 on Marble Falls Main Street

Market Day on Main Street is March 5 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Saturday, March 5, is shaping up to be a busy day for Downtown Marble Falls, with two community events taking place along Main Street.

Market Day on Main

Shop as you stroll at Market Day on Main Street. An assortment of goods will be sold at booths open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Over 80 vendor booths are expected at the event selling a variety of goods, including handcrafted jewelry and original artwork. After perusing the booths, attendees are encouraged to visit nearby restaurants, boutiques, and specialty stores that call Main Street home year-round.

Market Day on Main Street is presented by the Marble Falls Kiwanis Club. More information can be found on the event’s webpage.

Tame the Mustang 5K and 10K races

The Tame the Mustang 5K and 10K runs take place the same day in downtown Marble Falls.

Tame the Mustang raises money for the Marble Falls High School marching band and the Marble Falls Education Foundation.

Race start times are 8 a.m. for the 10K and 8:30 a.m. for the 5K. Runners will congregate at Old Oak Square, 305 Main St., both before and after the races.

Race registration as well as age categories, maps, and other information are available on the RunReg website. The deadline to register 5 p.m. Friday, March 4.

