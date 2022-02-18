Marble Falls chamber announces new name, awards at banquet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman and wife Cheryl (Ms. Lollipop) accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at the 61st annual awards banquet Feb. 17. Courtesy photo

The newly renamed Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce handed out community awards for the first time in two years at its banquet Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Horseshoe Bay Resort ballroom.

The chamber replaced Lake LBJ in its former name with Highland Lakes Area to recognize that many of its members have homes and businesses across the five-lake area.

“The chamber community is the heartbeat of who we are, and tonight is a good example of that community,” 2022 chamber Chairman Steve Hurst told the crowd of about 250.

Hurst boosted morale with his remarks about the purpose, mission, and vision of the organization.

“We grow through adversity,” he said. “The energy is coming back to our community.”

Outgoing Chairman Jordan Tatsch also spoke.

“The pandemic helped us to look at where we were,” he said of the past two challenging years. “We need to be more member-centric and provide more value for members.”

The lifeblood of the chamber is its members and event income. Typically, the chamber holds 12-15 events per year, but the pandemic put many of them on hold.

Tatsch thanked everyone in attendance, in particular, the chamber board, staff, volunteers, and members for coming together during the challenges of the pandemic.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network received the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber Community Service Award for its community outreach during the pandemic and the great freeze of 2021. The award was presented at the chamber banquet Feb. 17. Staff photo by Alecia Ormsby

The theme for 2022 was “We Love the Chamber” with red, pink, and gold hearts filling the ballroom at Horseshoe Bay Resort. The Old School Band provided live music during both the reception and the meal. A silent auction, table wine auction, and a 50/50 raffle helped move the chamber back into the event and fundraising game for 2022.

Two new board positions and their appointees were recognized. Robert Pahmiyer will serve as the new Government Affairs and Relations chair, and Jared Fields will be the new chair of ambassadors.

The 2022-23 officers were installed with Hurst as chairman of the board; Kim Kankel, chair elect; Tatsch, immediate past chair; Scott Streit, treasurer; Kaitlynn Williams, secretary; Pat Burton and Cheryl Westerman, directors at large; Pahmiyer, Government Affairs and Relations chair; and Fields, chair of ambassadors.

Chamber CEO/President Harrod Metzgar handed out glass trophies to awardees for their work over the past year.

Outstanding Citizens Award

Alex Payson, Numinous Coffee Shop, for his efforts to take care of others, not only in Marble Falls but around the world.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Marble Falls Mayor and businessman Richard Westerman and wife Cheryl, Marble Falls’ renowned Ms. Lollipop and fitness expert, for their many accomplishments and extensive participation in the chamber.

Community Service Award

Highland Lakes Crisis Network, for its love and care of people in crisis, the homeless, and children in foster care. HLCN served 175,000 meals during the height of the pandemic and provided teams to care for those affected by the winter storm in 2021.

Ambassador of the Year Award

Members Larry Lynn and Robert Pahmiyer, for their participation in an outstanding number of events.

Hurst summed up the chamber’s mission as it moves forward with its new focus and board during an interview with Mac McClennahan on the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune morning show earlier in the week.

“We are committed as a board this year to re-energizing our chamber, expanding membership, and to do everything we can to help our local businesses be successful,” he said.

