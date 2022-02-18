Career Day students visit Victory Media, home of KBEY, The Picayune

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School Career Day students Caroline Jamail (left), Kirsten Ludwig, Emma Boerm, and Zachary Woody talk live on air with Mac McClennahan, host of the morning show on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune. Staff photo by Ben Shields

Four Marble Falls High School juniors visited Victory Media, 1007 Avenue K, for Career Day on Thursday, Feb. 17. Zachary Woody, Kirsten Ludwig, Emma Boerm, and Caroline Jamail met with the entire team of people who produce The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, 101HighlandLakes.com, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, and The Daily and 101 email newsletters.

All four expressed interest in computer technology, communication, journalism, and media marketing. During the day, they were interviewed on the KBEY morning show by host Mac McClennahan, voiced a variety of KBEY radio promos, and met with the editorial and production staffs.

Creative Director David Bean and Social Media Manager Jennifer Greenwell worked with the students on conducting interviews with each other and setting up photo shoots of their subjects on Main Street in Marble Falls.

“We introduced them to what we do and showed them that Victory Media is more than just a magazine,” Bean said. “They got to do a lot of different things. They worked in promotion, marketing, photography. We introduced them to the basics of careers they’re interested in for the future.”

Below are the photos (shot by Bean) and interviews done by the students.

ZACHARY WOODY

Interviewed by Kirsten Ludwig

Seventeen-year-old Zachary Woody lives outside of Horseshoe Bay and is a junior at Marble Falls High School. Future plans include learning to be independent and eventually taking over the family business.

Q: How would you describe your personality?

A: I’m kind of open-minded. I like to be a leader, especially in football. I like to put myself at the top and make sure everyone is doing the right thing and make sure we are getting the job done.

Q: How would you describe your time at Marble Falls High School?

A: It’s a lot different than from where I originally grew up at. It’s a lot smaller, and everyone is super nice and the teachers are really nice. It’s been an interesting few years with COVID and all our schools shut down because of the snow, but it’s been enjoyable.

Q: How has life changed for you since you moved to Marble Falls from a bigger district?

A: When I was in Round Rock, we were in a district of 10 middle schools, and they’re all like five minutes from each other. So, there’s just a lot of people, and it was really kind of hard to get to know everybody. I was in a small group of friends and I really wanted to go out and meet everybody, but it’s just too much. Sportswise, it was a lot of competition, so it was just really hard to kind of get noticed. Here, it’s a lot smaller from where I grew up. I have a lot more opportunity.

CAROLINE JAMAIL

Interviewed by Emma Boerm

Caroline Jamail, 17, lives in Meadowlakes and is a junior at Marble Falls High School. She plans to pursue a double major in fashion merchandising and graphic design when she goes to college.

Q: How would you describe your personality?

A: I think I’m a creative person. I feel like I’m also clumsy, so that’s how I’d say that.

Q: How would you describe your time at Marble Falls High School?

A: It’s been good. Junior year has been kind of a lot, but I do like my teachers this year, so that’s nice.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Marble Falls?

A: I would have to say my house. I’m definitely a homebody, and it’s just a nice place to compress. But if I had to name a specific spot, I would say Lulu’s.

KRISTEN LUDWIG

Interviewed by Zachary Woody

Kristen Ludwig is an exchange student from Germany living with a family in Kingsland for her junior year at Marble Falls High School. She has two more years of school after she returns home. The 17-year-old plans a gap year once she graduates, perhaps working as an au pair.

Q: How would you describe your personality?

A: I would describe myself as a pretty open-minded person. I’m interested in a lot of different things, and I like to learn about a lot of different things in the world.

Q: How would you describe your time at Marble Falls High School?

A: It’s been pretty good so far.

Q: What are your thoughts of the United States?

A: It’s been pretty interesting so far. It’s a lot of different things, especially the culture and also the school system is really different.

EMMA BOERM

Interviewed by Caroline Jamail

A visit to Victory Media fit right into Emma Boerm’s plans for her future. The 17-year-old junior at Marble Falls High School wants to be a writer.

“Hopefully, I can hone in on exactly what I want to do, writing and editing, in journalism or creative writing, just wherever I’m really led to be,” the Marble Falls resident said.

Q: How would you describe your personality?

A: I’d say I’m creative and I really enjoy doing things that I love and being with the people I know, my friends and family.

Q: How would you describe your time at Marble Falls High School?

A: I really enjoy it. It has all the classes that I enjoy taking, like writing and music, and I think just having teachers that allow you to grow and kind of flourish with the opportunities that you’re given.

Q: What has been your favorite part of Career Day so far?

A: I think learning how the radio works was really interesting. I never really knew that before.

editor@thepicayune.com