Vandalism plagues Marble Falls parks

Parks across Marble Falls have been vandalized recently, including serious damage to the restroom structure at Westside Park, 1610 Second St. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is asking people to stay alert and report any concerning behavior spotted at city park facilities after several instances of vandalism damaged city property.

“If you see something of concern while out enjoying our parks or have any information regarding the damages that have occurred, please contact Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611,” the parks department wrote in a Jan. 17 Facebook post.

The vandalism has occurred over the past several weeks.

While small amounts of graffiti have popped up at multiple city parks, Westside Park, located at 1610 Second St., has taken the brunt of it, said Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman. Besides the graffiti, restroom windows were damaged and a water fountain and electrical panel face were pulled off of the wall.

The department is currently working toward repairing the damage.

“We are still compiling estimates and working with local vendors on costs and timeline for repairs,” Dingman said in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

Vandalism and destruction of property both privately and publicly owned is illegal and punishable by law with penalties spanning from fines to jail time depending on the amount of damage.

