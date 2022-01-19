Marble Falls, neighborhood settle dispute over out-of-city water rates

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls and Hamilton Creek Ranchettes settled a dispute over water rates for customers living outside the city limits. The city shared an adjusted fee plan from now until 2025 in a statement sent to local media Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Ranchettes neighborhood is located on County Road 342C off of RR 1431 West near Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

Out-of-city water rates will be “10 percent higher than the inside water rate for 2022, 15 percent higher in 2023, 20 percent higher in 2024 and 35 percent higher in 2025,” according to the statement.

In late 2020, the city approved a five-year master fee schedule that would gradually increase water rates from 2021 to 2025. While residents inside the city limits saw a yearly increase of 5-7 percent on their bill, customers living outside the city limits faced an increase of roughly 50 percent on both their minimum charge and volume rate. As a result, Hamilton Creek Ranchettes residents filed a petition with the Texas Public Utility Commission on Feb. 4, 2021.

Representatives from the city, Hamilton Creek Ranchettes, and the state commission attended a mediation meeting Nov. 18, 2021, to settle the appeal.

According to the city’s statement, rates were increased to pay for costs associated with providing water to customers outside the city limits, which is estimated at about 62 percent more than providing service to residents within the city limits.

Adjusted rates are effective from Jan. 1, 2022, until Dec. 31, 2025. Agreement terms only apply to outside residential water customers.

More information on utility rates and services offered within Marble Falls is available on the city’s website.

