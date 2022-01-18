Highland Lakes churches host GriefShare classes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Several Highland Lakes churches are holding classes open to anyone suffering through grief. GriefShare formats are varied, and participants do not have to attend every class.

“Healing from any traumatic event is more likely to occur in community,” said the Rev. Weldon French, associate and Legacy pastor at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, one of the churches hosting the program. “It is helpful to meet with others who have experienced very similar events. We need to know that we are not alone. Ignoring grief will not make it go away.”

Upcoming or current GriefShare programs in the area include:

While some people might view their grief as a personal burden, one they have to work through themselves, French pointed out that’s often not the best way to deal with the loss of a loved one or another traumatic event.

“Hearing how others are dealing with grief helps us to formulate our own plan,” he said. “Grief can often ambush us at unexpected times.”

The program helps people plan ahead for those situations and communicate with family and friends about their needs.

“Most of all, this support group and information give hope,” French said. “GriefShare calls itself ‘your journey from mourning to joy.’”

