Highland Lakes churches host GriefShare classes
Several Highland Lakes churches are holding classes open to anyone suffering through grief. GriefShare formats are varied, and participants do not have to attend every class.
“Healing from any traumatic event is more likely to occur in community,” said the Rev. Weldon French, associate and Legacy pastor at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, one of the churches hosting the program. “It is helpful to meet with others who have experienced very similar events. We need to know that we are not alone. Ignoring grief will not make it go away.”
Upcoming or current GriefShare programs in the area include:
- First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, 901 La Ventana Drive — Meets 9:30-11 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18-April 12, in Room G201. Childcare is available for the evening session. No cost; workbook included. Call 830-693-4381.
- Life Marble Falls campus, 1901 Mormon Mill Road — Meets 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 18-April 12. No cost; workbook included. Call 770-354-5610.
- Fellowship First Baptist Church, 2702 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls — Meets 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 1-April 26, in Room E-307. Fee is $20, which includes workbook. Scholarships available. Call 830-693-0710.
- First Baptist Church of Burnet, 108 S. Vanderveer St. — Meets 10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 1-May 24, in Building B with entrance off of Washington Street. Childcare available for both sessions. Fee is $20, which includes workbook. Scholarships available. Call 512-756-4481.
- Lake Shores Church, 704 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls — Meets 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 27-April 14, in the main building. Cost is $20, which includes workbook. Scholarships available. Call Lee Alvey at 830-385-9203.
While some people might view their grief as a personal burden, one they have to work through themselves, French pointed out that’s often not the best way to deal with the loss of a loved one or another traumatic event.
“Hearing how others are dealing with grief helps us to formulate our own plan,” he said. “Grief can often ambush us at unexpected times.”
The program helps people plan ahead for those situations and communicate with family and friends about their needs.
“Most of all, this support group and information give hope,” French said. “GriefShare calls itself ‘your journey from mourning to joy.’”
Visit the GriefShare website for more about the program or other locations.