Climate change topic at Democratic Women’s meeting Jan. 27

Dr. Robert Ware Haley will talk about climate change during the Highland Lakes Democratic Women’s virtual meeting Jan. 27. Courtesy photo

Special guest Dr. Robert Ware Haley will present a program on climate change when the Highland Lakes Democratic Women meet at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom.

According to a club media release, Haley completed his Doctor of Medicine and internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Dallas Parkland Hospital and served 10 years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receiving the U.S. Public Health Service Commendation Medal. He then founded the Division of Epidemiology at UT Southwestern. Last year, he received the Texas Medical Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to medicine through public health.

Haley lectures widely on the scientific evidence for climate change.



For more information about the virtual meeting or to get a Zoom invitation, email hldwclub@yahoo.com. Visit the Highland Lakes Democratic Women’s website for more on the club.

