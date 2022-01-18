Support Community Press

HCM Medical Clinic grand opening Jan. 27 in Marble Falls

42 mins ago | DailyTrib.com
Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic in Marble Falls

The new Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic, 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls, holds a grand opening from 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 27. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The grand opening of the Hill Country Memorial Medical Clinic is Jan. 27 at the new Marble Falls facility, 801 Steve Hawkins Parkway. The ribbon-cutting event is 4:30-6 p.m. 

The 14,142-square-foot building includes space for primary and specialty care, physical therapy, lab imaging, and radiology as well as home care and hospice services.    Construction began in late 2020. 

Hill Country Memorial is a Fredericksburg-based health care provider with several locations across Central Texas. For more information, visit the Hill Country Memorial website

