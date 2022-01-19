Support Community Press

Federal website for free at-home COVID tests launches

9 hours ago

The federal government has launched a website where Americans can order a free set of four at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. 

The ordering process at COVIDtests.gov takes little time. The only information required is your name and mailing address. You may enter an email address for shipping notifications.

Each household is allowed one free set of four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which give results within 30 minutes and work whether or not you have symptoms, according to the website.

The tests will start shipping by U.S. Postal Service in late January and should take about seven to 12 days to arrive after they are ordered.

For more information, visit the website’s frequently asked questions page.

