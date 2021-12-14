Custom car and truck fans come together for Highland Lakes kids

Brandon Dilworth and Sterling Hahn combined their love of vehicles and their desire to help children when they created the Hometown Heroes Custom Car and Truck Show Toy Drive almost a decade ago.

This year’s event, which benefits the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of the Highland Lakes, is noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Charley Taylor Arena, 3053 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Awards will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Owners can either pay $30 per vehicle or bring $30 worth of unwrapped toys. Spectator admission is $10 for ages 13 and older. Children 12 and younger get in free. People can pay at the gate.

“We have a love and passion for cars and trucks and any kind of automobile,” Dilworth said. “There are kids in this world who are less fortunate.”

Dilworth understands the struggles some families face at Christmas.

“My family had help for Christmas,” he said. “We didn’t come from money, we had help. So this is (our) way of giving back.”

Hahn and Dilworth have been friends most of their lives. Dilworth is a paint and body automotive specialist, while Hahn is a mechanic.

Any vehicle is welcome: cars, trucks, semis, and motorcycles.

“Anything in the custom vehicle world,” Dilworth said. “Our goal, honestly, is to bring people together who have love and passion for vehicles and children. And, we want to provide Christmas to people. We want to give back to the community that raised us.”

CASA leaders appreciate all Dilworth and Hahn have done for the organization. CASA provides support to children who have been removed from their home due to neglect and/or abuse and placed in foster care or with non-offending family member while their case works its way through the court.

“Brandon has a heart for children,” said CASA program director Bobby Vidler. “We’re so grateful they’ve chosen us as a partner over the years.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com