Jingle and Mingle with Burnet County Democrats

Matthew Dowd is the special guest at the Burnet County Democratic Club's Jingle and Mingle on Dec. 5. He is running for Texas lieutenant governor. Image from dowdtexas.com

The Burnet County Democratic Club hosts its Jingle and Mingle holiday party from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Uptown theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls. The event features special guest Matthew Dowd, a former political analyst with ABC News who is running for Texas lieutenant governor, as well as live music, door prizes, and refreshments.

Admission is free, but proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend. RSVP by Dec. 1 online.

Dowd is a renowned political strategist who has worked on both Democratic and Republican campaigns. Learn more about his candidacy at dowdtexas.com. San Antonio-based band TReMMR will play classic rock music.

Donations will be accepted at the club’s last gathering of the year. The next meeting is Jan. 18, 2022.

For more on the Burnet County Democratic Club, follow its social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit its website. The club meets monthly via Zoom and in person.

