Community Resource Centers blanket drive through Dec. 31

The Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. is collecting new blankets now through Dec. 31 at its four locations.

The organization plans to use the donated blankets to assist in cold weather preparedness efforts. When Winter Storm Uri hit Texas in February, the CRC was able to help more than 100 families and was one of the primary emergency supply distribution centers in Burnet County.

“We want to be prepared to serve our community heading into this winter,” said CRC Executive Director Lucy Murphy in a media release.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 31, excluding holiday closures:

Burnet County center at 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls

Blanco County center at 206 U.S. 281 South in Johnson City

Llano County center at 100 Legend Hills in Llano

Williamson County center at 155 Hillcrest Lane, Suite B, in Liberty Hill

Donors also have the option to purchase new blankets online.

“We are always thankful for the community support we receive and look forward to sharing the warmth of this holiday season with our clients,” Murphy said.

For more information on the blanket drive, contact Maryum Mitchell at 830-693-0700 or info@crctx.org.

Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving rural communities in Central Texas since 2005. With locations in Burnet, Blanco, Llano, and Williamson counties, each center provides free office space for nonprofit and local government organizations to create a one-stop shop for health and social services. Visit www.crctx.org or call 830-693-0700 to learn more.

