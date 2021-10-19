Burnet Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly Coffee and Conversation

Burnet County Judge James Oakley was one of roughly 30 attendees at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Hill Country Community Foundation Building, 403 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. The event will become a monthly tradition moving forward. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Business owners, residents, and city and county officials gathered to network at the Coffee and Conversation event Tuesday, Oct. 19, hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Director Allison McKee said she plans to make the event a monthly tradition.

During each meeting, the public is invited to join chamber members and city and county officials for donuts and coffee at the Hill Country Community Foundation Building, 403 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

A chamber member business will sponsor and be featured at each meeting. ABC Home and Commercial Services sponsored the October meeting.

“Some of the chamber members are up here to get updates, and others would like to get a little extra visibility for their business,” McKee said during the meeting.

Also during the meeting, Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley, Burnet County Judge James Oakley, and Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee each took time to speak to attendees about upcoming events and local government projects, including the Burnet City Hall project and the Citizen Advisory Board for the Burnet Police Department.

A November event is being planned, although the exact date has not been decided yet, McKee told attendees. For more information on future Coffee and Conversation events, visit the Burnet Chamber of Commerce website.

