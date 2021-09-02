Burnet business owners: New chamber executive director wants to help you grow

Allison McKee, the new executive director of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, sits at her desk in the Visitors Center, 101 N. Pierce St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Allison McKee is out and about in Burnet, meeting business owners to find out what the Burnet Chamber of Commerce can do to help them grow after the COVID-19 economic downturn. McKee took over as the chamber’s new executive director Monday, Aug. 30, quickly settling into her office at 101 N. Pierce St. to strategize and implement a plan of action.

“Some businesses need help finding employees, some need help reaching a larger audience,” McKee told DailyTrib.com. “My most immediate goal is to interact with as many of the businesses as I can to learn more about them as individuals and businesses and how the chamber can better serve them.”

McKee comes armed with 14 years’ experience working just about every job available at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. The arc of change in Georgetown over that span of time could well be replicated locally as she takes the helm at the Burnet chamber.

“I was fortunate enough to live in Georgetown during a time period when Georgetown exploded in growth,” she said. “When we moved there, the downtown area was largely empty. It had a few shops, but nothing opened after five on a weekday and nothing on weekends. Now, Georgetown has a thriving downtown constantly in demand.”

She moved to Georgetown after earning a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance at Louisiana State University in her hometown of Baton Rouge. She, her husband, two dogs, and three cats are now home shopping in Burnet. Husband Raymond Hasser is a Realtor and owns a remodeling company.

The move to Burnet was inspired by a desire for new adventures and what she found in the city.

“Burnet is a beautiful Hill Country community with welcoming people and a charming vibe,” she said. “I think the Burnet Chamber and Visitors Center has done a wonderful job of being involved in the community and leading community events. I’m ready to take it and expand its business offerings to provide more recurring business events.”

The Burnet Chamber hosts major public events several times a year, including the upcoming Christmas on the Square and the Bluebonnet Festival in the spring. What McKee wants to do is provide more educational and networking opportunities for businesses to grow.

“The chamber can offer opportunities to help them fine tune their skills for success,” she said.

As program director for the Georgetown Chamber during more than a decade of dynamic growth, she has experience in guiding and managing that for small businesses.

“I see a lot of that growth happening in Burnet,” she said. “I see that transition where it’s starting to flourish as the whole Central Texas area grows. That makes it a really exciting time to be here.”

