Burnet City Council approves citizen advisory board for police department

The Burnet City Council approved the establishment of a Citizen Advisory Board for the Burnet Police Department during its Aug. 24 meeting. The board will advise the department on topics such as policy, policing strategies, and priorities.

Eight to 10 residents or business owners will be appointed. They will meet every six to eight weeks, Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee said during the meeting.

“As I was hired as police chief, I had a 100-day plan, which included the creation of a citizen advisory panel,” Lee said. “What we want really is a cross -section of the community, so we’ll be looking for people in every section of the community.”

Members will serve two-year terms but without term limits. Those interested in participating must submit an application to the council, which will make the appointments.

For more information on city boards and committees, visit the Burnet city website.

brigid@thepicayune.com