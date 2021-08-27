TTU-Highland Lakes offers one-day classes for learners 50 and older

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes announced its fall lineup of classes for lifelong learners. A kickoff presentation is Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hidden Falls Golf Club, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. Courtesy photo

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes announced its lineup of fall classes and is holding a kickoff gathering from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hidden Falls Golf Club, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes.

To attend the kickoff, contact the office at 830-693-0478 or sarah.ramos@ttu.edu by Sept. 7.

The institute holds one-day classes for those ages 50 and older.

Students don’t have to attend in person thanks to the advances of technology, said OLLI board member Frank Reilly.

“All are going to be online,” he added.

Interested individuals have two payment options. The first is to pay $30 per class without becoming an OLLI member. Those wanting to take two or more courses would benefit by buying an annual $35 membership, which offers a discounted rate per class.

“Classes are $10 (for members) unless it’s a special one with added expenses,” Reilly said. “So if you take more than one, it’s better to join.”

Class options include Some of the Best American Short Stories on Sept. 29; East Texas Troubles on Oct. 12; A Murder on the Texas Railroad on Nov. 3; and Supreme Court Decisions, taught by Reilly, a practicing attorney and municipal judge, on Sept. 30. For a full list of fall classes, visit the ttu.edu website.

Register for classes or get more information by clicking here or calling 806-834-4275.

