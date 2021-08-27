MFISD celebrates Cord Woerner’s career

Cord Woerner addresses school board members at an Aug. 23 meeting. The district thanked Woerner for his years of service by awarding him the Superintendent’s Award. Woerner was previously the head football coach and athletics director at the Marble Falls Independent School District. Facebook Live screen capture

Cord Woerner received the Superintendent’s Award on Monday, Aug. 23, for his 17 years of hard work and dedication to the Marble Falls Independent School District.

The presentation was made during the district’s monthly board meeting and was a sort of farewell to Woerner, who resigned to serve as the juvenile case manager for the city of Marble Falls.

In his new position with the city, Woerner will continue to make an impact on the school community by working with the Marble Falls Municipal Court judge with truancy issues.

“This is way above and beyond, and I very much appreciate your time,” Woerner said during the meeting. “God’s always put good people around me and has allowed me to get to enjoy that. I’m very honored, and I’m very much appreciative of each one of you.”

Woerner, a Marble Falls High School graduate, joined the district as head football coach and athletic director in 2004 and became director of special programs in the spring of 2012.

During the meeting, speeches detailing Woerner’s character and impact were given by people such as Bill Boyd, the district’s interim Human Resources director and longtime friend; retired head baseball coach Ronnie Scearce; and Mitchell Clark and Logan Docherty, both Marble Falls High School graduates coached by Woerner.

Members of the school board also shared their gratitude.

“Cord and I grew up as best friends, some 52 years in the making,” Trustee Rick Edwards said. “We were surrounded by a lot of legends. What has been mentioned about Cord and said well is (about) his heart, his love, and his passion.”

“I think three words come to mind: humility, kindness, and love,” board President Kevin Naumann echoed. “Our vision statement couldn’t be any more represented than in this man right here.”

Superintendent Chris Allen also spoke, sharing his admiration of Woerner and calling him a role model.

“I pray every morning for faith, hope, peace, joy, love, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control,” Allen said. “The last six years, whichever one I’ve been struggling with that day, I just go into Cord’s office, and he gets me there. He’s so good. Him not being here has affected me … but I’m thrilled to know we’re still going to cross paths a bit. When I grow up, I want to be Cord Woerner.”

