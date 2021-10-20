Grand opening for The Brixton long-term care home in Horseshoe Bay is Oct. 22

The Brixton at Horseshoe Bay is hosting a grand opening from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Courtesy rendering

One year after construction began, The Brixton at Horseshoe Bay is inviting the community to its grand opening from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The 50,000-square-foot, 120-bed skilled-nursing and long-term care facility is located at 15101 FM 2147 West.

One side of the facility is for long-term care, offering activities for daily living with 70 beds available and a dining room.

“It’s for people who can no longer be by themselves or take care of themselves,” said Janet Brown, business development director.

The other side of the building is for people who need specialized care but can eventually return home, she said.

“Services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech,” she said. “It’s for people who can go home and tried out-patient care. Their ultimate goal is to go home.”

The Brixton also has a six-chair dialysis suite.

The facility will open for patient care Nov. 8. Call Brown at 832-716-5397 for more information.

