Hill Country Showcase jackpot livestock show for FFA and 4-H is Oct. 16-17

FFA and 4-H members from across Texas will converge on Burnet for the first-ever Hill Country Showcase. The jackpot livestock show is Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive. The show features steers, heifers, pigs, lambs, and goats.

“This is what we call a jackpot show, so they’ll be competing for cash and prizes,” said Brandon Evans, the Burnet High School agriculture science teacher and Burnet FFA sponsor. “It’s a good warmup for the county show as well.”

Many of the youths will bring the same animals they’ll enter in their upcoming county shows. They’ll compete in front of well-known and respected judges.

“We have judges coming from all over the state,” Evans said. “These are some industry-recognized judges who know what the industry is looking for in animals. So, the kids will get a good idea of what they need to be working on as far as their animals. They’ll get some good input from the judges.”

Unlike the county junior livestock show, this event will not have an auction.

The show begins at 9 a.m. both days. Oct. 16 is for pigs, steers, and heifers. Lambs and goats will be shown on Oct. 17.

Admission is free for spectators, but livestock entries are $60 per head.

The Burnet FFA is also hosting a beginners show on Oct. 15 for first- and second-year Burnet FFA and Burnet County 4-H member livestock exhibitors. It’s a chance for them to learn a few tips about showing such as how to enter the ring and what judges look for.

“It’s a good way to help them get started and know what to expect,” Evans said.

The Hill Country Showcase has three levels of sponsorship: platinum, gold, and bronze. Businesses or individuals interested in supporting the show may contact Evans at 512-525-4124.

