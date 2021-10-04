Hill Country Fellowship in Burnet installs disc golf course as community outreach

A new 18-hole disc golf course has opened at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The course is free to the public. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

A new, free disc golf course is now open to the public at Hill Country Fellowship, 200 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. The construction of the 18-hole course was spearheaded by Michael Howlett, a church congregant and board member for the Hill Country Flyers, a local disc golf club.

“A few of my friends from church asked what it would take to build a course, and when I started giving them a bunch of answers, they said I should head up the project,” Howlett laughed. “It went really fast, just about two weeks, and now it’s open.”

Disc golf is a sport for all ages, Howlett said. The rules are similar to golf, but instead of hitting golfballs into holes, players try to throw discs into free-standing baskets in as few tries as possible.

A well-constructed disc golf course could cost close to $10,000, Howlett explained, with concrete, trash cans, signs, and baskets on each “hole,” which are usually the most expensive piece of hardware since they need to withstand weather and wear over time.

However, costs for this project are sitting somewhere between $8,000 and $9,000. Howlett said the course’s construction was funded by the church, which views the new amenity as community outreach.

“It’s a safe haven,” Howlett said. “There are no drugs and no alcohol allowed because it’s on the church campus, so it’s a very family-friendly place to be. It’s a good way for people to become acquainted with the church, too.”

Howlett and other congregation members volunteered to put the course together, which cut down on costs.

In addition to families and individual players, the course will attract groups such as the Hill Country Flyers, which meets on Wednesdays and Sundays at disc golf courses across the Highland Lakes.

People are welcome to play the course seven days a week from sunup to sundown, except during church services. For more information, call the church office at 512-756-8796 or visit www.hcfburnet.org.

