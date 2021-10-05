Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale rescheduled for Oct. 23

The Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 2, the event was moved after rain left Johnson Park more muddy than enjoyable, said Mindy Miller, event coordinator for the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the garage sale.

So far, more than 20 people have signed up for booths to sell items. Miller expects a few more before the rescheduled event. For information on reserving a space, email mindy@marblefalls.org.

Visit the chamber website for more information on this and other upcoming events.

brigid@thepicayune.com