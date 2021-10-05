Historic Cottonwood Shores Legends of the Falls hayride Oct. 22-23

Fuchs Cemetery is just one of the stops on the Cottonwood Shores Legends of the Falls hayride, scheduled for Oct. 22-23. Purchase tickets for the interactive theater event by calling Cottonwood Shores City Hall at 830-693-3830. Courtesy photo

Tickets are on sale for the Legends of the Falls hayride theater event in Cottonwood Shores. Participants will learn about the unique history of Cottonwood Shores while enjoying an interactive hayride through the city. Rides are scheduled for Oct. 22-23.

“This event has already surpassed our expectations for community involvement,” said event coordinator Debbie Holloway. “The amount of enthusiasm and joy for honoring our founding families is exhilarating.”

Holloway began planning the event in July after learning about the history of the Fuchs (pronounced Fox) family, who played an influential role in the founding of Cottonwood Shores.

During the hayride, participants will visit key city sites such as the historic Fuchs Cemetery, the city boat ramp, and the historic Herman Fuchs home, where actors from the community will bring historic figures to life by telling their stories.

Tickets for ages 9 years and older are $10 and can be purchased by calling Cottonwood Shores City Hall at 830-693-3830. Rides depart at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on both days from the Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive.

Rides will be conducted by Mayor Don Orr and Holloway, who will serve as an on-board tour guide.

TheNoah Smithwick Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will also participate, bringing a cannon and muskets for demonstrations during the event. Other special guests include Fuchs family descendants and representatives from the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnet County Historical Commission, Fort Croghan Grounds and Museum in Burnet, and The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls.

