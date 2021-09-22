Save the World Brewing Co. wins national award and state recognition

Save the World Brewing Co. is located at 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. File photo

Save the World Brewing Co. brought in two prestigious awards in September. The brewery, 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls, won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival and was named Best Brewery in a Small Market at the inaugural Texas Travel Awards.

“We’re very honored and thankful,” owner Quynh Rathkamp said. “We really are humbled by it.”

Every year, breweries from across the country submit their best brews to be judged at the Great American Beer Festival, which is the largest beer competition in the nation. In 2021, over 2,000 breweries participated in the competition in 97 different categories.

Beers are submitted into different categories with strict style guidelines, Rathkamp explained. This year, Save the World’s Celestis Thesauri beer took first in the festival’s French and Belgian Biere de Garde category.

“The Google translation of (Celestis Thesauri) is ‘heavenly treasure,’ and, as you can see, it really is our treasure,” Rathkamp said.

This is the fifth year Save the World has participated in the festival competition. The brewery has won a medal each year, and this is their second gold. The 2021 awards were announced Sept. 10.

Save the World was also recognized as Best Brewery in a Small Market in the first-ever Texas Travel Awards. The Texas Travel Awards is a partnership between Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music. The awards were put together to help promote Texas businesses, travel destinations, and attractions during and after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contestants wrote essays explaining innovative ways they managed the pandemic and the positive impacts they had on their community.

Rathkamp said she wrote about the handmade face masks the brewery distributed to hospital personnel and the hand sanitizers made in house that they shared with local organizations. She also highlighted how the brewery increased its charitable giving during the pandemic, focusing on food banks and pantries across the Highland Lakes, Central Texas, and San Antonio. The brewery even hosted an on-site vaccination clinic earlier this year.

Award recipients were announced in a virtual award ceremony Sept. 1.

“(Winning the award) is very exciting,” Rathkamp said. “It brings a little more attention and prestige to our brewery, which, in turn, will draw more people to Marble Falls and help the community.”

