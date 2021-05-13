Get a free beer with COVID-19 shot at Save the World’s Pints for Pokes

Quynh and Dave Rathkamp, owners of Save the World Brewing Company, are offering a free beer for adults ages 21 years and older who get a free COVID-19 vaccination during the Pints for Pokes vaccine clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the brewery, 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

As the rate of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations slows, Quynh and Dave Rathkamp have an enticing appeal to those who haven’t rolled up their sleeves: Pints for Pokes.

The owners of Save the World Brewing Company are offering a free beer to adults 21 and older who get vaccinated during a clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Marble Falls brewery, 1510 Resource Parkway.

“If you’ve heard the news, you’ve heard the number of people who are getting vaccinated at first was going well, but that’s plateaued,” Dave Rathkamp said. “One of the things we thought, what was something we could do to maybe encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Once you get a vaccine, you’re supposed to wait around for 15 minutes. Well, why not have a beer while you wait?” he added.

Participants will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be plenty of beer, and Gourmet Thai by Nong will serve food from noon to 6 p.m.

“Now, with how available the vaccines are, they can get the second dose anywhere as long as it’s the Moderna,” Quynh Rathkamp said. “Or, they can come back here in about four weeks.”

Prior to opening Save the World, the Rathkamps worked in the medical field, Dave as a pediatrician and Quynh as an internal medicine physician and pediatrician. They understand the importance of vaccines in protecting individuals and the community as a whole.

The Rathkamps hope some people will overcome their reluctance in getting vaccinated to serve the greater good.

They also want to make vaccinations more convenient and fun.

“A lot of people, maybe they haven’t got one because they are working or it just hasn’t been convenient,” Quynh said. “We’re holding the clinic on a Saturday. So, come out to the beautiful Hill Country, enjoy some beer, and get vaccinated.”

“And maybe other breweries pick up on it and it becomes national,” Dave added. “That’s what I hope — it inspires others.”

Check the brewery’s website or its Facebook page for more information or call 830-637-7654.

