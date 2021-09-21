Thunder Rock development breaks ground

Attending the Thunder Rock groundbreaking Sept. 21 were (from left) Centurion American Development Group Vice-President Rob Romo, Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman, Centurion American Development Group President and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi, and Marble Falls City Council members Dave Rhodes, Reed Norman, Bryan Walker, William (Dee) Haddock, and Rene Rosales. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls area political and community leaders and project developers gathered at the Thunder Rock housing development groundbreaking Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The event took place on development land off of Flatrock Boulevard and across from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 810 Texas 71.

Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman gave a speech during the event to thank developers for their hard work.

Also attending were Centurion American Development Group Vice-President Rob Romo and President and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi, Marble Falls City Council members Dave Rhodes, Reed Norman, Bryan Walker, William (Dee) Haddock, and Rene Rosales, Police Chief Glenn Hanson, Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Christian Fletcher, and City Manager Mike Hodge.

The proposed 1,073-acre mixed-use development, which will sit at the northwest corner of Texas 71 and U.S. 281, will include more than 1,900 homes, 500 multi-family units, 75,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and a sports complex.

editor@thepicayune.com