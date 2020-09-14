Marble Falls will own Thunder Rock development’s sports complex

An illustration of the layout of the proposed sports complex and public recreation center at Thunder Rock, a new development being built in Marble Falls. Courtesy image

After more than a decade on its wish list, the city of Marble Falls is one step closer to getting a sports complex.

Included in Phase 1 of the Thunder Rock development, the 26-acre proposed city-owned complex would contain four baseball fields, four full-size soccer fields, two multi-purpose areas, and concession and restroom buildings.

“This ticks off one of our major needs for our community,” said Lacey Dingman, director of the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Monday, Sept. 14. “It’s a really good start for us achieving that in a way that we couldn’t have otherwise.”

The proposed development, which will sit at the northwest corner of Texas 71 and U.S. 281, will include more than 1,900 homes, 500 multi-family units, 75,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and the sports complex.

A 20,000-square-foot public recreation center is also expected to be built in Phase 3 of construction. Both the complex and the center will be owned and maintained by the city.

“The sports complex will be a significant facility for our community,” Assistant City Manager Caleb Kraenzel said in a statement. “It is an initiative that City Council and city staff have been working towards for years to achieve with potential developers. The sports complex will be a place where children and their families can enjoy athletics and our youth sports programs can grow and develop.”

The Thunder Rock development is headed up by the Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group. The developer is set to close on the property later this month.

