City to take over management of Marble Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Marble Falls Visitors Center is located in this unique flatiron-shaped building at 100 Avenue G on the northeast side of the U.S. 281 bridge. The center is part of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is managed by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. As of Jan. 1, 2022, management will move to the city of Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the Marble Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau will operate under city management rather than the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. The trading of responsibilities was approved during a City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21, after it was discussed in executive session.

“The City is very appreciative of the Chamber’s leadership over the years in managing the CVB,” City Manager Mike Hodge said in a statement. “I believe this transition will allow each agency an opportunity to focus on and grow their respective programs in the best interest of the groups we serve.”

The chamber began assisting the city with management duties shortly after the CVB was founded in the early 1990s, explained Jarrod Metzgar, the chamber’s executive director. The two entities have always worked out of separate offices. The chamber is located at 916 Second St., the CVB at 100 Ave. G.

The tourism agency is funded through Hotel Occupancy Taxes. Because of this, transitioning the organization to the city’s management will not affect the city’s budget or general fund balance.

Once the transition is complete, the chamber will continue to focus on its members and hosting community events, such as Walkway of Lights, LakeFest, and Mayfest.

“Due to the expected growth in Marble Falls, this is the perfect time to better align our activities and events so as to better serve our Chamber members and community,” Metzgar said in the statement.

