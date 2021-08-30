Vietnam Veterans Memorial founder to speak at DRT meeting Sept. 11

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in San Antonio was dedicated on Nov. 9, 1986. Veterans Memorial Plaza is located at 451 Jefferson Street in downtown San Antonio. Courtesy photo

John D. Baines, who had the vision for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in San Antonio, is the guest speaker at the local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas meeting, which is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2702 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls.

Baines will speak on “The Little Known Backstory of the Creation of One of America’s Most Inspiring War Memorials.”

A decorated Navy Seal, Baines is the founder and chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was instrumental in raising $1 million to create the memorial to the soldiers who served and died in Vietnam. The last $100,000 was raised through donations of $1, $5, and $10 from veterans and other interested people.

Baines was recently nominated to receive the National Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Sept. 11 event is free and open to the public. Visit the Jane Wells Woods chapter of DRT’s website for more information on the group.

CORRECTION: A previous headline and a sentence in this story mistakenly said that DAR, which stands for Daughters of the American Revolution, was the local organization chapter hosting the event. The Jane Wells Woods chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) is hosting. DailyTrib.com apologizes for the error.

