Crisis Network hosts prayer vigils Aug. 30 at several Highland Lakes schools

Prayer vigils hosted by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, on several Highland Lakes school campuses. Vigils are open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

Attendees will gather together to pray for health, unity, and peace for students, teachers, administrators, and staff at schools. Lists of specific prayer points will be handed out at each campus.

Participating campuses include:

Marble Falls High School, 2102 Mustang Drive, Marble Falls

Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive, Marble Falls

Colt Elementary, 2200 Manzano Mile, Marble Falls

Marble Falls Elementary, 901 Avenue U, Marble Falls

Spicewood Elementary, 1005 Spur 191, Spicewood

Highland Lakes Elementary, 8200 RR 1431, Granite Shoals

Faith Academy, 3151 RR 1431 East, Marble Falls

Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged during the outdoor vigils.

