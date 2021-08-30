Deadline nears to purchase Fort Croghan Plaza of Honor bricks

Jane Knapik (left) and Cheryl Henderson, both of the Burnet County Heritage Society, at the Fort Croghan Plaza of Honor before the comparative bricks have been laid. The bricks will fill in the area between the limestone barrier surrounding a granite relief of a U.S. 2nd Dragoon soldier and horse and should be done by a Dec. 11 dedication ceremony. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Deadline to place a brick noting the historic contribution of your family, organization, or business to Burnet County in the new Fort Croghan Plaza of Honor is drawing near. While sales will continue until all 300 bricks are sold, sometime around mid-September is the cutoff to have your brick be part of the dedication ceremony set for 4 p.m. Dec. 11, just before the annual Christmas at Fort Croghan event.

“The plaza is the physical manifestation of Fort Croghan’s vision of connecting the past to the present and the future,” said Cheryl Henderson of the Fort Croghan Museum and Grounds.

Forty gray bricks are dedicated to people who have documented connections with Fort Croghan and what became Burnet County during 1848-53. Those names were chosen by the 40 Brick Committee made up of members representing the Burnet County Historical Commission, the Burnet County Heritage Society, and the city of Burnet Historic Board.

Another 300 terra cotta bricks are being sold at $100 each. Anyone can purchase a brick to honor a family member, business, church, or organization that had an impact on the county throughout its history. Names will be engraved on the bricks and placed in the plaza. The names and historic connections are being gathered in a book for public display at the museum.

Other bricks will be left blank for future honorees.

“The plaza literally connects the past military originals of Fort Croghan and early pioneers with the present and its future,” Henderson said. “The project educates visitors to Fort Croghan about the history of the pioneers of Burnet County and provides a permanent memorial to all those who are honored.”

Situated on the grounds of Fort Croghan, the memorial is complete except for the bricks, which will go in sometime before the Dec. 11 dedication.

To purchase a brick, visit the Fort Croghan website to download an order form or pick one up at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Pierce St. Send the completed form with a check to Burnet County Heritage Society, P.O. Box 74, Burnet, TX 78611.

The Fort Croghan Museum and Grounds is located at 703 Buchanan (Texas 29) in Burnet. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

