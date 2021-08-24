Cottonwood Shores to upgrade parks, police station, other city-owned property

The old Cottonwood Shores Police Station, located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and Pecan Lane, will be treated for asbestos and then demolished. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Improvements to city-owned property highlighted the regular meeting of the Cottonwood Shores City Council on Aug. 19.

Councilors approved contracts with several entities to address needs at the old police station, with the police department, and Aspen Park Noah Thompson parks.

Aspen Park, 410 Lake View Drive, is getting a new drinking fountain, which also includes a container filler, for $2,734. City staff ordered the fountain and hope to install it in the next few weeks.

“Those things are expensive,” City Administrator J.C. Hughes said. “It’s out in the elements; it has to be freeze proof. They’re expensive, but that’s a reasonable cost.”

The fountain was bought thanks to the $22,235 grant from Pedernales Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority.

“There’s more people there than anywhere else,” Hughes said. “The fountain will be placed pretty close to where the old playground was located.”

Stone steps and hand railing leading into Lake LBJ will be built at Noah Thompson Park, 4131 Lakeview Drive, for $6,300. The steps will be smaller and easier for swimmers to get in and out of the lake, Hughes said.

“It’ll be the same limestone to match the other rock,” Hughes said. “(This work) was part of the original plan. We didn’t have enough money to do it last year. This was part of phase two, which was already planned. Hopefully, it’ll get done by the end of this fiscal year.”

A contract from AAR Inc. of Liberty Hill was passed for $7,890 for asbestos abatement of the old police station.

Hughes said the asbestos removal, which will be done in the next few weeks, is a necessary step before demolition can begin on the building.

“We want to clear the lot,” he said. “(The location) has been discussed as a possible location for another City Hall. It would have a drive-through window for bills. But (a new City Hall) is several years down the road.”

The police department is adding a new animal structure at the police station, across from City Hall at the end of Cottonwood Drive, that “has heating and is insulated,” Hughes said. “There’s room for (animals) to roam around a little bit.”

Police Chief Johnny Liendo said the structure, which still needs electrical, plumbing, and drainage work to be completed, should be operational in a few weeks. He recommended the council approve a one-year, $1,500 contract with the Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. Councilors gave the OK.

“Our shelter is a holding facility until we find the owner or it can be adopted,” Liendo said. “After a few days, we take them to the Buchanan shelter.”

Councilors also asked Liendo to create and recommend a wildlife feeding ordinance that includes prohibiting people from feeding wildlife “no closer than 50 feet to the roadway,” Hughes said.

Deer on roads make it difficult on drivers and vehicles, the city administrator added.

The council asked Liendo for this ordinance after reviewing and learning about the hazards that come from feeding deer, Hughes said, including the deer feed people buy. Handouts from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were given.

“Corn can be hazardous to their health,” Hughes said. “If it’s not the right kind of feed, it can be harmful. We want to try to educate the public.”

