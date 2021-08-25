Burnet officials: No BCISD connection to woman found dead on district property

An unidentified woman found dead Aug. 25 on the grounds of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District administration office has no connection to the district or any of its staff, according to Burnet officials.

Burnet police responded to an incident early Wednesday at the intersection of Boundary and Johnson streets. Officials added that no threat to the public exists and there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the woman’s death should call the Burnet Police Department at 512-756-6404.

