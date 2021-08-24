Support Community Press

Marble Falls High School to show off renovations at ribbon cutting Aug. 27

9 hours ago
Marble Falls High School communal space

Renovations at Marble Falls High School include a newly enclosed communal space that connects the library and cafeteria. A ribbon cutting and open house is 5:30-6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The community is invited to explore new and improved sections of Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive, from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The ribbon cutting and open house event will be the first public unveiling of the renovations.

Marble Falls High School military wall
A new wall in the school entryway highlights graduates who serve in the U.S. military. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The high school upgrades were part of a $55 million bond package voted on by Marble Falls residents in 2018. They were designed to provide more on-campus safety through enclosed walkways, entry points, and communal areas. 

Notable differences include a new front entrance and an enclosed communal space, which was once an outdoor courtyard, connecting the library and cafeteria. New fine arts spaces are adjacent to the school auditorium. 

Marble Falls High School coffee bar
The Stables coffee bar, now located in the enclosed commons area of the school, also got an upgrade. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

In addition to functional upgrades, the new areas feature modernized interior furniture and color schemes, a wall in the entryway that highlights graduates who have or are serving in the U.S. military, and an upgraded coffee bar, The Stables, located in the commons area.  

The ribbon cutting takes place right before the varsity football game, which kicks off on home turf at 7:30 p.m. 

DailyTrib.com

