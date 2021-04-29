Cottonwood Shores using community grant for Aspen Park improvements

Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative representatives present a $22,235 grant to the city of Cottonwood Shores for upgrades to Aspen Park. At the presentation were Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr (left), City Administrator J. C. Hughes, parks committee chairwoman Andrea Stephens, PEC Community Engagement representative Jared Fields, LCRA board member Lori A. Berger, PEC Community Relations coordinator Caroline Porter, PEC board member and Burnet County Judge James Oakley, and LCRA Regional Affairs representative Susan Patten. Courtesy photo

Aspen Park in Cottonwood Shores is getting new playground equipment with help from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the Pedernales Electric Cooperative. The two entities awarded the city of Cottonwood Shores a $22,235 grant through LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program.

The grant and $7,405 in matching funds from the city will pay for much-needed improvements at the park, 410 Lake View Drive, city officials said.

“This grant will help us replace the playground equipment, add a water fountain, and new mulch and border,” said Cottonwood Shores parks committee chairwoman Andrea Stephens. “The city’s matching funds will be labor and materials on adding sidewalks to make the playground accessible to everyone, adding to the parking area, and tables and benches. We are looking at purchasing a complete playscape that will include slides.”

The new playground equipment, designed for 5- to 12-year-olds, will broaden the park’s appeal, Stephens said.

“This grant is going to be the start of what has the potential to be an amazing park,” Stephens said. “Aspen Park already has exercise equipment and a basketball court, so these improvements will create a place for a family with different-aged kids to enjoy it all in one place.”

The grant was announced a few days after volunteers picked up trash during the city’s first Adopt-A-Highway event April 24 and following a cleanup day at the skate park.

“These improvements along with all of the other amazing projects taking place in Cottonwood Shores are what is going to make Cottonwood Shores a place to be in the Hill Country instead of place you drive through,” Stephens said. “And I’m happy because it deserves it. This city deserves it. I am honored and proud to be a part of the growth and beautification of a city I love.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com