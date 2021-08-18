Marble Falls Senior Activity Center turns 34

Marble Falls Senior Activity Center celebrates 34 years on August 20 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The center is located at 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls.

Celebrate the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center’s 34th anniversary at a public luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 20. The luncheon will be held at the center, 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls. The Hill Country Community Band will perform between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman will also attend the event, updating attendees on what’s going on in the city, said President Helen Delancey.

The celebration doubles as a “grand opening” to unveil recent facility improvements to the public, Grant and Donation Coordinator Dena Burroughs said.

“We put in new flooring, painted the walls, and decluttered everything,” she said. “It’s a lot brighter now.”

Opened in 1987, the center serves as a community space for older adults. Members gather weekly for potluck lunches and friendly tournaments of games like dominoes and 42.

Visit the center’s website for more information and details on how to become a member.

