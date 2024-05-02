Get the dirt on potting soil from scientist

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano County Master Gardener Association is hosting a free presentation on “How to Make the Best Potting Soil” at 5:30 p.m. May 16 in the Llano County Library, 102 E. Hayne St. in Llano. According to the experts, healthy soil is the bedrock of a healthy garden.

The presentation will come from Dr. Lloyd Deuel, a soil scientist with a doctorate from Texas A&M University who operated a soil analytics company for over 26 years. He also worked for the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station for 18 years. He developed graduate courses for A&M on the reclamation of drastically disrupted land and authored the book “Soil Remediation for the Petroleum Extraction Industry.”

“One of the major goals of the Master Gardeners is education and providing resources for the community,” Master Gardener Nancy Carpenter told DailyTrib.com.

The Llano County Master Gardeners offer free workshops and presentations to the public, maintain several gardens in the city of Llano, and act as a community hub for green thumbs across the county.

The May 16 presentation is expected to run 30-45 minutes at the outset of the Master Gardeners’ general membership meeting. The event is open and free to the public.

Carpenter hit home the importance of soil health in gardening.

“Building up the soil helps it retain moisture and nutrients,” she said. “It provides habitat for microbes, insects, fungus, and other beneficial organisms that help create a thriving environment for your garden.”

