Dr. Dennis Swanberg to speak at Church at Horseshoe Bay events

Dr. Dennis Swanberg will attend two community events Sept. 15 at The Church at Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy photo

Sometimes referred to as America’s Minister of Encouragement, Dr. Dennis Swanberg will make two appearances Wednesday, Sept. 15, at community events hosted by The Church at Horseshoe Bay. Swanberg is a motivational speaker, retired preacher, and author known for combining humor and religious themes in his work.

First, Swanberg will attend a men’s breakfast hosted by the Men of Faith organization at 8:30 a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 600 Hi Ridge Road in Horseshoe Bay. Coffee and breakfast will be served. The event is open to all men in the area.

Tickets for the men’s breakfast are $10 and will be sold before and after church services on Sunday, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, and Sept. 12. Those interested can also purchase tickets online or by calling the church office at 830-598-8390.

On the evening of Sept. 15, desserts and drinks will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and followed by an in-depth and humorous talk by Swanberg at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Swanberg will pull from his book “Planting Shade Tree” during the event.

The evening event is free and open to the entire community. While tickets are not required, reservations are encouraged for planning purposes.

To make your reservation, call the church office at 830-598-8390 or visit its website.