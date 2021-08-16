Ag Commissioner Sid Miller speaks at Burnet County GOP social
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was a special guest at the Burnet County Republican Club’s last Summer Social of the year on Aug. 12.
Miller gave a speech on the workings of the commission during the event.
The next club gathering is the Burnet County GOP Picnic from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bill’s Burgers, Wings and Things, 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet. Special guests include Rafael Cruz, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham.
Tickets are available for $35 on Eventbrite, and proceeds will be used toward supporting Republican candidates hosted by the club and the Burnet County Republican Women.