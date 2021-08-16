Ag Commissioner Sid Miller speaks at Burnet County GOP social

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (center) with Burnet County Republican Club members Kim (left) and Cindy Taniguchi at the club’s last Summer Social of the year on Aug. 12. Courtesy photo by Diane Brummell

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was a special guest at the Burnet County Republican Club’s last Summer Social of the year on Aug. 12.

Miller gave a speech on the workings of the commission during the event.

The next club gathering is the Burnet County GOP Picnic from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bill’s Burgers, Wings and Things, 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet. Special guests include Rafael Cruz, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham.

Tickets are available for $35 on Eventbrite, and proceeds will be used toward supporting Republican candidates hosted by the club and the Burnet County Republican Women.