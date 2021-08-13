St. Peter’s Lutheran promotes fellowship through senior adult group

Members of the Senior Adults Living Triumphantly group from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls gathered for lunch July 27 at Hidden Falls Bistro and Bar in Meadowlakes. The fellowship group meets on the last Thursday of most months for social outings or field trips across the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Adult members of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls, are taking fellowship outside of the sanctuary through the Senior Adults Living Triumphantly group. Members recently resumed monthly get-togethers after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SALT meets for social gatherings on the last Thursday of the month except in June, July, November, and December, when different events are organized, said Senior Coordinator Cindy Struchen. They also meet for occasional field trips and informational sessions, which include winery outings, bread baking classes, and talks from health care professionals on topics such as Alzhiemer’s and hearing health.

Originally known as the Retiree Round-Up, the group was founded in 2013 by members of the church’s Fellowship Committee, including Pam Wettstein and Betty Matejowsky.

“We felt there needed to be some activities for retired folks, so we started the Retiree Roundup,” Matejowsky said. “We met once a month, and we tried to have a wide variety of informational-type programs. It turned out to be a nice chance for people to get to know each other. A lot of folks just came to church and said hello, and that was the depth of their relationship.”

Right before the pandemic caused the group to pause programming last year, the church hired Struchen, who now oversees the monthly outings, Matejowsky explained. The group has since changed its name.

“Our plan is to once again continue our monthly get-togethers, if the pandemic allows, with a speaker (or) a field trip along with lunch,” Struchen said in a statement. “We are also planning quarterly socials, which will be held later in the day to make it easier for those who work during the day to join us.”

Adults of all ages are invited to participate. Those interested in getting involved should call the church office at 830-693-2253 or email Struchen at cindy@splcmf.org.

