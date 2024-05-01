Butterflies take flight to bring awareness to rare tumor

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Butterflies will be released on Sunday, May 5, in Burnet for Ependymoma Awareness Day, an international day shining light on a rare tumor that forms in the brain or spinal cord. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Malin home, 201 Quail Hill Drive.

Ependymoma Awareness Day also honors caregivers and promotes expanded research into the cancer.

The Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network Foundation started the day in 2012 to promote the need for more studies to develop treatments and improve the lives of those fighting the rare cancer.

The foundation selected butterflies as its symbol because they represent the spirit of hope through change.

The May 5 event in Burnet includes refreshments, yard games, and crafts. It was organized by the Burnet-based nonprofit Katrina’s Cocoon Crew, which was founded by Katrina Malin. She died in 2021 at the age of 22 following a long battle with brain and spinal cancer.

The mission of Katrina’s Cocoon Crew is to “bring smiles to children battling cancer or debilitating illness” through costumes and dress-up and raise awareness of the disease.

