SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Butterflies take flight to bring awareness to rare tumor

05/01/24 | Nathan Bush

Butterflies will be released on Sunday, May 5, in Burnet for Ependymoma Awareness Day, an international day shining light on a rare tumor that forms in the brain or spinal cord. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Malin home, 201 Quail Hill Drive.

Ependymoma Awareness Day also honors caregivers and promotes expanded research into the cancer.

The Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network Foundation started the day in 2012 to promote the need for more studies to develop treatments and improve the lives of those fighting the rare cancer. 

The foundation selected butterflies as its symbol because they represent the spirit of hope through change.

The May 5 event in Burnet includes refreshments, yard games, and crafts. It was organized by the Burnet-based nonprofit Katrina’s Cocoon Crew, which was founded by Katrina Malin. She died in 2021 at the age of 22 following a long battle with brain and spinal cancer. 

The mission of Katrina’s Cocoon Crew is to “bring smiles to children battling cancer or debilitating illness” through costumes and dress-up and raise awareness of the disease.

To donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Lakeshore Library dedicates community space to Bold supporters

05/01/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Pet adoptions free May 1-15 at Hill Country Humane Society

05/01/24 | Nathan Bush

Bake sale May 11 benefits Black History Museum, soup kitchen

04/29/24 | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *