Kingsland’s Boat Town closed due to COVID

Boat Town Burger Bar in Kingsland announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19. The restaurant, located on Melodie Lane at the RM 2900 bridge, hopes to reopen on Saturday, July 31. File photo

Boat Town Burger Bar in Kingsland closed temporarily Thursday, July 29, due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, but no one could be reached for comment.

“We unfortunately had staff that tested positive for COVID-19 today and out of an abundance of caution have chosen to close our restaurant until Saturday at the earliest,” reads the Facebook post. “This allows us time to gather all available information and come up with a plan to re-open that will help maintain the health and safety of our team members and guests.”

Boat Town Burger Bar is located at 151 Melodie Lane in Kingsland near the RM 2900 bridge.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise statewide, including in Burnet and Llano counties. Burnet County is experiencing a steady increase with 20 new cases over July 20-21 and 25 new cases over July 23-24. Llano County numbers are also increasing but not as rapidly as in Burnet County.

As of publication, Burnet County had 224 active cases of COVID-19 compared to 84 in Llano County.

The increase has been mostly among unvaccinated people, according to Dr. Jules Madrigal, the Burnet County local health authority.

To help stop the spread, Baylor Scott & White Health and Ascension are now requiring their staffs, volunteers, vendors, and anyone else associated with the facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall.

Vaccines are free and readily available at doctors’ offices, local pharmacies, including H-E-B, and Baylor Scott & White and Ascension facilities.

The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are reported at DailyTrib.com from Monday through Friday. You can find more detailed information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

suzanne@thepicayune.com