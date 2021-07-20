First responders honor Coy Guenter at Marble Falls Rodeo

Marble Falls Fire Rescue Capt. Coy Guenter (seated in vehicle) is presented with a pair of Anderson Bean Boots by Marble Falls Rodeo Association President Steve Rogers as rodeo announcer Ricky Bindseil talked to the crowd during the Marble Falls Rodeo on July 16. Photo by Kelly McDuffie/Kelly McDuffie Photography

The man known as Mr. Marble Falls received an unexpected gift during the Marble Falls Rodeo on July 16.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue Capt. Coy Guenter was presented with all of the proceeds from the first responders steer saddling competition following the event. Guenter is battling cancer. He and his family received $5,733 after a dollar-for-dollar match from the Marble Falls Rodeo Association.

“Coy Guenter has raised people’s children. He’s at every fundraiser and every event,” said Burnet County Constable Missy Bindseil. “And, if you need him, Coy is always there. Coy deserves this. ”

Marble Falls Rodeo Association President Steve Rogers also presented Guenter with a pair of Anderson Bean Boots.

“He was overwhelmed and very gracious and appreciative of everything done for him,” Rogers said. “I’ve known him since elementary school. He’s been the icon of Marble Falls. It’s natural (for us) to match, to help people when you can. He’s deserving. He’s one of the most supportive people in the community. He has a big heart.”

Bindseil and Fire Chief Russell Sander came up with the idea of the first responders steer saddling competition two years ago to help promote Pink Out Night, which is the Friday night of the rodeo. The event raises cancer awareness.

Bindseil and her husband, Ricky, who is a professional rodeo announcer, attend numerous rodeos throughout the year.

“Friday nights are always low attendance,” she said. “And (first responders) don’t have anything where they can get together and have a good time. They never get to be people in front of the public.”

Only the first-place winners get the cash. This year, the event drew 12 teams, and Bindseil had to turn three away because there wasn’t space for them.

Most of the winning teams donate the money to worthy causes in their communities, Rogers said.

The constable said that when the departments were told to consider donating to the Guenters this year, they were “fired up.” Members of the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department built a traveling trophy out of an old defibrillator box that the winning team keeps for 12 months. This year, it went to Team Sgt. Jimmy Cole of the Marble Falls Police Department.

“I want to thank every single person who helped do this Friday night,” Bindseil said. “It does my heart good to see first responders all come together for their communities and everybody come together and have a good time and let the first responders see how much the public appreciates them. It feeds their souls, too.”

Bindseil said donations haven’t stopped coming to the Guenter family thanks to area businesses and other departments.

jfierro@thepicayune.com