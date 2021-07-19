Pink Out Marble Falls T-shirts available

T-shirts for the 2021 Pink Out Marble Falls October event are now available for purchase online. Proceeds will go to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and Operation Heroes Unite. Courtesy image

T-shirts for the 2021 Pink Out Marble Falls event in October are officially on sale. Youth and adult sizes are $20 each. Shirts can be purchased online.

Pink Out Marble Falls is an annual fundraising event hosted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue. The goal is to turn the entire town pink to show support for community members who have fought or are currently battling cancer. This year’s Pink Out is Oct. 9.

The 2021 shirts were designed by Marble Falls Graphics, a locally owned business. Proceeds from the sales benefit the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and Operation Heroes Unite, a local nonprofit.

Shirts can be picked up at the fire station, 700 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Because shirts are printed on demand, orders should be placed in advance.

