Community Worship Night on July 23

A Community Worship Night with fellowship, free food, and family-friendly fun is 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Quarry Park, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. Pastors from 10 area churches will lead the worship. All communities are invited.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is hosting the free event. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann credited the late Matt Netzer, the former lead pastor of RockPile Church in Marble Falls, for inspiring the event. Netzer was killed in a single-car accident Jan. 8 of this year. Donations to help his family are welcome at the worship night.

“He loved to see the churches working together,” Naumann said. “We began planning for a collective worship night under his vision before he died.”

People representing each church will assist the 10-pastor crew.

“It’ll be cool to see them come together,” Naumann said. “There’s two hours worth of music and opportunities to experience God. We’ll have short breaks to pray over different aspects of the community.”

Bounce houses and first responder vehicles will be set up for the kids. Participating churches will provide the food.

Call 325-423-3662 for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com