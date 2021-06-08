Johnson Park family campout rescheduled for October

A rained-out Marble Falls Family Camp Out has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-10 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South.

Previously, the campout was advertised for June 4-5 as a rain-or-shine event. However, organizers decided to cancel it on the day it was to begin as falling tree branches and rain conditions raised safety concerts, explained city Recreation Director Daulton Mobley during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Monday, June 7.

“Up until maybe noon (June 4), we were thinking about going forward with it, but some of our vendors pulled out, so we had to cancel it,” Mobley said.

Families who signed up for the previous dates can choose either a full refund or a new reservation for the October dates. Registration for remaining campsites will be available closer to the new dates.

Organizers believe the rescheduled weekend will see better weather and be more convenient for participating families.

“With Monday, Oct. 11, being a student holiday, we felt that this weekend would be a good option to allow families with school-age children an extra day to prepare for work and the school week after a fun-filled weekend of camping in the park,” Mobley said.

Oct. 11 is Columbus Day.

For more information on upcoming community events, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website.

brigid@thepicayune.com